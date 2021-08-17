Case against Thane hospital staffer for damaging boy's finger

A case has been registered against a staffer of a private hospital in Thane for allegedly damaging a finger of a 14-year-old boy while trying to remove a metal ring, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place in June, but a complaint was filed recently.

Advertisement

The case under IPC sections 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) was registered on Monday night at the Naupada police station on the basis of the complaint filed by the victim's family, they said.

The police gave the name of the accused as Swapnil Hotkar, who works as a ward boy at the private hospital here.

According to the police, a metal ring got struck in one of the fingers of the right hand of the 14-year-old boy on June 17, 2021.

Family members took him to a private hospital where he was given first aid and sent home, they said.

Next day, the accused came to their house and with the help of an electric cutter attempted to cut and remove the ring, but failed and damaged the boy's finger, they said.

The ring was finally removed, but the finger later developed complications and doctors at another hospital here carried out a surgery, the police said.

Now, doctors suspect the finger has developed gangrene (whose symptoms include discoloured skin, severe pain, numbness) and this prompted his family to file the complaint, they added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)