Yami Gautam's fan names his niece after her

Bollywood actor Yami Gautam shared the most adorable picture on Tuesday, holding a six-month-old baby in her arms.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-08-2021 19:36 IST | Created: 17-08-2021 19:36 IST
Yami Gautam (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Bollywood actor Yami Gautam shared the most adorable picture on Tuesday, holding a six-month-old baby in her arms. Taking to her Instagram Story, the 'Vicky Donor' star posted a picture with baby Yami, the niece of the actor's huge fan, Atul Sureka.

Reportedly, Atul, a lawyer from Kolkata, has been Yami's fan from her debut film 'Vicky Donor' (2012). Atul has also got Yami's name tattooed on his arm. "Holding the most adorable six-month-old Yami in my arms. So overwhelmed by this gesture of naming your niece after my name @Surehaatul22..Absolutely loved meeting baby Yami and your family. Blessed to have admirers and well like you. Lots of love and respect," Yami wrote with the cute picture.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Yami has multiple films in the pipeline including 'A Thurday', 'Bhoot Police', 'Lost' and 'Dasvi'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

