Queen decides to stay on at Scottish castle after a worker tests positive

PTI | London | Updated: 17-08-2021 19:51 IST | Created: 17-08-2021 19:51 IST
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II decided to stay on at her Balmoral Castle summer retreat in Scotland despite a staff member testing positive for COVID-19.

The 95-year-old monarch, who is fully vaccinated against coronavirus, has chosen to continue with her vacation at the Scottish castle after the employee in question was sent home on Saturday, ‘The Sun’ newspaper reports.

''We have procedures in place should a member of any team get COVID,'' Buckingham Palace said in a statement.

A stay at Balmoral is an annual summer tradition for the royal family. However, this year is the Queen's first stay there since the death of her husband, Prince Philip – the Duke of Edinburgh, in April.

The monarch has been joined by family members including her younger son Prince Andrew – the Duke of York and his ex-wife Sarah, Duchess of York.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William and Kate Middleton, and their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis are expected to arrive later this month.

