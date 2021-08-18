Left Menu

Oscar Isaac, Jessica Chastain's HBO series 'Scenes From a Marriage' to debut in September

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 18-08-2021 09:38 IST | Created: 18-08-2021 09:38 IST
HBO's upcoming limited series ''Scenes From a Marriage'', starring Oscar Isaac and Jessica Chastain in the lead, will premiere on September 12.

The show is an official adaptation of Ingmar Bergman's classic 1973 miniseries of the same title, HBO said in a press release.

Written and directed by ''The Affair'' co-creator Hagai Levi, the show will re-examine ''the dilemmas probed by the original''.

The five-episode limited series explores love, hatred, desire, monogamy, marriage, and divorce through the lens of a contemporary American couple.

It follows Mira (Chastain), a confident, ambitious tech executive left unfulfilled by her marriage, and Jonathan (Isaac), a cerebral and accommodating philosophy professor desperate to keep their relationship intact. Michael Ellenberg's Media Res and Endeavor Content have produced the limited series.

Chastain and Isaac, who previously co-starred in 2014's crime drama ''A Most Violent Year'', also serve as executive producers alongside Levi, Ellenberg, Lars Blomgren, Amy Herzog, Daniel Bergman, and M Blair Breard.

''Scenes From a Marriage'' will also feature actors Sunita Mani and Corey Stoll in pivotal roles.

