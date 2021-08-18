Left Menu

Pratik Gandhi's poster from Hansal Mehta's 'Dedh Bigha Zameen' out

'Scam 1992' fame actor Pratik Gandhi's first poster from filmmaker Hansal Mehta's upcoming 'Dedh Bigha Zameen' has been unveiled on Wednesday.

Updated: 18-08-2021 10:47 IST
Pratik Gandhi's poster from Hansal Mehta's 'Dedh Bigha Zameen' out
First poster of 'Dedh Bigha Zameen' starring Pratik Gandhi. Image Credit: ANI
'Scam 1992' fame actor Pratik Gandhi's first poster from filmmaker Hansal Mehta's upcoming 'Dedh Bigha Zameen' has been unveiled on Wednesday. The makers have also commenced the shoot of the film today in Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh.

The movie that also stars Khushali Kumar opposite Pratik, revolves around a family from a small town of Uttar Pradesh. The family drama written and directed by Pulkit is the story of a dignified struggle of a common man to win what is his. The riveting poster released by the makers gives an apt gist of the film's story.

Sharing the poster on his Instagram handle, Mehta wrote, "Some of my favourite people are on a mission! Presenting the first look poster of #DedhBighaZameen. Shoot commences today in Jhansi." A T-Series & Karma Media and Entertainment production, 'Dedh Bigha Zameen' is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Shaailesh R Singh, and Hansal Mehta. (ANI)

