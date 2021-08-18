Left Menu

Pratik Gandhi-starrer 'Dedh Bigha Zameen' goes on floors

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 18-08-2021 10:51 IST | Created: 18-08-2021 10:51 IST
Actor Pratik Gandhi's upcoming family drama ''Dedh Bigha Zameen'' on Wednesday started production in Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh.

The film is backed by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Shaailesh R Singh and filmmaker Hansal Mehta, who had directed Gandhi in his breakout series ''Scam 1992''.

Set in a small town of Uttar Pradesh, the family drama follows the story of a ''dignified struggle of a common man'' to win his land back. It is being helmed by Pulkit, the director of Rajkummar Rao-starrer series ''Bose: Dead or Alive''.

The official Twitter handle of Bhushan Kumar's T-Series posted the first look poster of the film.

''Fighting for what's rightfully his. Presenting the first look poster of #DedhBighaZameen. Shoot commences today in Jhansi,'' the tweet read.

Gandhi took to Instagram and posted pictures from the first day of shoot.

''New story, new character and new beginning,'' the 41-year-old actor wrote. Mehta wrote on Twitter, ''Some of my favourite people are on a mission! Presenting the first look poster of #DedhBighaZameen. Shoot commences today in Jhansi.'' ''Dedh Bigha Zameen'' also stars Khushali Kumar, who recently finished shooting for her debut film, a psychological thriller, in which stars alongside R Madhavan and Aparshakti Khurana. PTI JUR RB RB

