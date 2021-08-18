Jeremy Garelick to helm 'Murder Mystery' sequel for Netflix

Netflix has hired Jeremy Garelick to direct the sequel to Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston-starrer ''Murder Mystery''.

According to Deadline, Sandler and Aniston are expected to reprise their roles from the first film, which was directed by Kyle Newacheck.

Garelick, best known for writing ''The Hangover'' and Aniston's ''The Break-Up'', will direct the sequel from a script by James Vanderbilt.

The new movie will be shot in Paris and the Caribbean.

''Murder Mystery'', which premiered on Netflix in June 2019, featured Sandler and Aniston as a couple who are caught up in a murder investigation on a billionaire's yacht.

Despite lukewarm reviews, the movie was watched by over 30 million subscribers within the first three days of its premiere, the streamer had said.

