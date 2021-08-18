Left Menu

Naga Chaitanya, Sai Pallavi's 'Love Story' to release theatrically in September

Actors Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi-starrer Telugu romantic drama Love Story is set to release theatrically on September 10.Written and directed by Sekhar Kammula, the film was earlier scheduled to release in April but was postponed due to the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic.Chaitanya took to Twitter and shared the new release date of the Telugu-language film.This Vinayaka Chaviti is extra special

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 18-08-2021 12:28 IST | Created: 18-08-2021 12:28 IST
Naga Chaitanya, Sai Pallavi's 'Love Story' to release theatrically in September
  • Country:
  • India

Actors Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi-starrer Telugu romantic drama ''Love Story'' is set to release theatrically on September 10.

Written and directed by Sekhar Kammula, the film was earlier scheduled to release in April but was postponed due to the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

Chaitanya took to Twitter and shared the new release date of the Telugu-language film.

''This Vinayaka Chaviti is extra special! #LoveStory releasing in theatres near you on Sep 10,'' the 34-year-old actor wrote.

The film is backed by Amigos Creations and Sree Venkateswara Cinemas.

The official Twitter account of Sree Venkateswara Cinemas wrote that the film will have a ''worldwide grand theatrical release''.

Pallavi, best known for her hit ''Premam'', also shared the latest poster and wrote, ''Finally! We’ll see you on the 10th of September.'' Announced in 2019, the film's production was stalled last year due to the coronavirus-induced nationwide lockdown. The shooting of ''Love Story'' was wrapped in November 2020.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study finds new clues regarding formation of solar system

Study finds new clues regarding formation of solar system

 United States
2
Govt notifies RoDTEP rates, guidelines

Govt notifies RoDTEP rates, guidelines

 India
3
UK COVID cases have fallen dramatically – but another wave is likely

UK COVID cases have fallen dramatically – but another wave is likely

United Kingdom
4
Google Voice now lets you upload pre-recorded prompts/greetings to auto attendant

Google Voice now lets you upload pre-recorded prompts/greetings to auto atte...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021