Left Menu

Scarlett Johansson, Colin Jost expecting first child together

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 18-08-2021 13:01 IST | Created: 18-08-2021 12:55 IST
Scarlett Johansson, Colin Jost expecting first child together
Scarlett Johansson, Colin Jost (Image source: Instagram) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Hollywood star Scarlett Johansson and ''Saturday Night Live'' scribe Colin Jost are set to welcome their first child together.

Johansson, the star of Marvel's ''Avengers'' film franchise, first sparked pregnancy rumours in June after skipping out on several ''Black Widow'' events.

While performing at a stand-up comedy gig at the Ridgefield Playhouse in Connecticut over the weekend, Jost said, ''We're having a baby, it's exciting,'' according to a source in the audience as quoted by Page Six.

Johansson, 36, is already a mother to her six-year-old daughter Rose whom she shares with French journalist Romain Dauriac.

She and Jost, 39, quietly got married last October after three years of dating. Their wedding was attended by immediate family and loved ones following the COVID-19 safety precautions.

Johansson is currently suing Disney Studios, parent company of Marvel, alleging that her contract was breached when ''Black Widow'' was released on their streaming platform Disney Plus.

She was recently cast in Wes Anderson's latest film, which also stars Margot Robbie and Tom Hanks as well as the acclaimed auteur's old favourites Adrien Brody, Bill Murray, Jason Schwartzman and Tilda Swinton.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study finds new clues regarding formation of solar system

Study finds new clues regarding formation of solar system

 United States
2
Govt notifies RoDTEP rates, guidelines

Govt notifies RoDTEP rates, guidelines

 India
3
UK COVID cases have fallen dramatically – but another wave is likely

UK COVID cases have fallen dramatically – but another wave is likely

United Kingdom
4
Google Voice now lets you upload pre-recorded prompts/greetings to auto attendant

Google Voice now lets you upload pre-recorded prompts/greetings to auto atte...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021