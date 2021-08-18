Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor team up to tackle superstition in spooky trailer of 'Bhoot Police'

Makers of the upcoming Bollywood film 'Bhoot Police' dropped the first trailer of the horror-comedy, which is sure to leave movie buffs excited. The much-anticipated film 'Bhoot Police' featuring Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Yami Gautam, and Jacqueline Fernandez in the lead roles has been hogging the limelight ever since the first look posters of the horror-comedy had released.

To pique the curiosity of the viewers, the makers released the first trailer of the upcoming flick on Wednesday and it will give the audience all sorts of spooky vibes while leaving them in splits. The nearly three-minute-long trailer opens with a van driving through a mysterious path. The frame then changes to introduce the lead actors Arjun and Saif as the ghostbusters in the film.

The trailer that promises a fair share of laughs and jump scares reveals Arjun's character (Chiraunji) as a believer in superstitions, while Saif's character (Vibhooti) as the one who does not believe in ghosts or superstitions. The duo, which has collaborated for the first time, will be seen embarking on a crazy journey across the hills and spooky forests of north India. The nail-biting trailer, which is equal parts hilarious and scary, has all the elements-- an engaging storyline, funny dialogues, drama, and spooky vibes to keep the viewers on their toes.

The movie marks the second collaboration between Saif and Jacqueline after they were seen sharing screen space in 'Race 2'. The forthcoming horror-comedy is directed by Pawan Kripalani. It will trace the story of a group of ghost hunters and their hilarious adventures and is produced by Ramesh Taurani and Akshai Puri.

The shooting of 'Bhoot Police' began in Himachal Pradesh in November 2020. Earlier, the film was scheduled to release in theatres on September 10, however, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, it will now release digitally. The movie is set to release on Disney+ Hotstar on September 17. (ANI)

