Sterling K Brown, Randall Park to star in and produce action comedy for Amazon

''This Is Us'' star Sterling K Brown and ''Fresh Off The Boat'' alum Randall Park are joining hands for an untitled action-comedy feature set up at Amazon Studios.

Brown and Park will star and produce the film via their banners, Indian Meadows and Imminent Collision, respectively.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the project is being described as in the vein of ''48 Hrs'', the 1982 buddy cop movie featuring Eddie Murphy and Nick Nolte.

Alex Tse, best known for co-creating the Hulu series ''Wu-Tang: An American Saga'', will pen the script for the newly announced film.

The plot will follow two estranged childhood best friends, to be played by Brown and Park, who now find themselves on opposite sides of the law. Framed and on the run, the duo must survive each other long enough to clear their names and stop an international criminal enterprise.

Hieu Ho and Michael Golamco will also produce the film for Imminent Collision. Danielle Reardon will executive produce.

