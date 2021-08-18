Bryan Cranston, Hope Davis, Jeffrey Wright, Liev Schreiber join Wes Anderson's untitled next

Actors Bryan Cranston, Hope Davis, Jeffrey Wright, and Liev Schreiber have joined the cast of ace filmmaker Wes Anderson's next directorial venture. These stars are the latest names to join the filmmaker's new movie, after Scarlett Johansson, Margot Robbie, Tom Hanks, Adrien Brody, Bill Murray, Jason Schwartzman, Rupert Friend, Tilda Swinton and Rupert Friend, reported The Hollywood Reporter.

The movie will mark the first time collaboration between Davis and Anderson. On the other hand, Cranston would be collaborating for the second time with Anderson after he previously lent his voice for the filmmaker's 2018 stop-motion animated picture, 'Isle of Dogs'. Meanwhile, both Wright and Schreiber have already worked with the director and will soon be seen in his upcoming movie 'The French Dispatch'. Schreiber has also voiced a character in 'Isle of Dogs'.

The character names, plot, and other such details of the Anderson directorial venture are being kept under wraps. The movie, which began production in Spain last week, is expected to complete its filming in late September this year. (ANI)

