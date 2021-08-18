I can never get enough of 'KBC': Amitabh Bachchan

Ahead of the release of the latest season of 'Kaun Banega Crorepati', megastar Amitabh Bachchan expressed his happiness to host the show in the presence of a live audience. For the unversed, last year, 'Kaun Banega Crorepati' had taken place without the involvement of a live audience on the sets owing to the coronavirus pandemic.

Excited about the upcoming season, Big B said, "It's the 21st year of my association with Kaun Banega Crorepati and I can never get enough of this show. It was probably for the first time, last season, that the studio audience wasn't a part of the show and we saw a major change in the lifelines as well." He added, "I for one, truly missed them and their energy... it's infectious! I am happy that the studio audience is back this season with a newfound vigour and so is the lifeline - Audience Poll. It's an enriching experience for me, each year, to be surrounded by contestants from all walks of life and I look forward to engaging and fulfilling gameplay. These contestants inspire me in every way."

The 'Agneepath' star started hosting the quiz show in the year 2000, and since then he has been a constant part of the show except for one season. Speaking about the new season, a lot of changes have been implemented.

As per a statement, Fastest Finger First, with which the show commences, has been modified to Fastest Finger First - Triple Test. While it may seem challenging, it does hold a gamut of opportunities for the contestants. Instead of one question, the answer to which had to be chronologically aligned, contestants will now have to answer three GK questions. A leaderboard will showcase the time taken by each contestant to answer the respective questions and the one to answer all three questions correctly in the shortest amount of time will head straight to the Hot Seat!

When it comes to lifelines, yes, the Audience Poll is making a comeback this season! With the studio audience being reinstated, the entire vibe of the show has been raised a few notches higher. The other three lifelines include 50:50 (wherein 2 incorrect answers will get deleted from the four options); Ask The Expert (wherein the contestant can seek help from one distinguished professional) and Flip The Question (wherein the contestant will get an opportunity to change the question altogether and choose a topic for the replacement question).

Ashish Golwalkar, Head - Content, Sony Entertainment Television and Digital Business, also spoke about what one can expect from the latest season of the game show. "For a show like KBC that has followed a certain creative pattern, it was time for us to break the mold and approach it differently. While digital auditions replaced the regular audition process, it didn't deter the volume of entries. In fact, the ease of digital audition encouraged a lot more aspirants, based in the remotest areas possible to participate. We are happy with the spiritedness of each contestant, and we are hopeful that they fulfil their KBC journey," Golwalkar said.

Furthermore, while we did introduce AR (Augmented reality) in the previous seasons, this year, the use of AR is far more superior and immersive. From refurbishing the entire set with the play of lights to the graphical elements and LED panels, India is the only country to host the format with inclusion of such refined technological detailing. With distinct modifications to the game this season, we look forward to rewarding gameplay and promise an enhanced viewing experience to the audience," Golwalkar added. The 13th Season of 'Kaun Banega Crorepati' is scheduled to start on Sony Entertainment Television from August 23. (ANI)

