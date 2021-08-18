Gippy Grewal's Album 'Limited Edition' Released First Song on Humble Music

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India (NewsVoir) Prominent Singer turned actor Gippy Grewal‘s first song from new album is out now, after the successful release of intro (Capsule) and bonus track (2009 - Re Heated) from his upcoming album ‘Limited Edition’ Gippy Grewal unveiled the new track ‘Hathyar 2’ under Humble music banner. Hathyar 2 is sequel of Gippy’s one of the most popular way back released songs, even today that song is included in the playlists of audiences. The choice of foot–tapping songs has always proved to be a hit for Gippy. It’s almost been a decade since the release of Hathyar 2. Gippy Grewal also stated that his album includes groovy and preppy songs along with folk touch in it. After so many years I am releasing an album, he quoted.

Coming to the other details of the song lyrics of ‘Hathyar 2’ is penned down by one the famous versatile writer of Punjabi industry Happy Raikoti. The concept of the music video is going well with the lyrics. Baljit Singh Deo has directed the video. Gippy’s dashing looks are giving the music video the right touch. Famous model and influencer Navpreet Banga is complimenting the song with her hot appearance and killer looks. Dope music is given by Laddi Gill and strong yet powerful female vocals are by Manpreet Kaur.

Talking about the song, it has proved that the song will break all the records. Gippy has yet to make a formal announcement for the full tracks list from the album. After the release of the Hathyar 2 song, Gippy's fans are eagerly waiting for another track to be released.

