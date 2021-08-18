Entertainment News Roundup: Don McLean gets Hollywood star as 'American Pie' hits 50; Bob Dylan sued for alleged sexual abuse of 12-year-old in 1960s and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Don McLean gets Hollywood star as 'American Pie' hits 50

Advertisement

Singer-songwriter Don McLean got a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Monday, marking the 50th anniversary of his classic single "American Pie." McLean, 75, recalled how the almost nine-minute-long song about the loss of innocence in the rock generation had come to define his career and be sung at key moments in U.S. cultural life.

Bob Dylan sued for alleged sexual abuse of 12-year-old in 1960s

An unnamed woman has sued folk singer-songwriter Bob Dylan alleging he sexually abused her after giving her drugs and alcohol in 1965 when she was 12 years old. A spokesman for Dylan, now 80, said the allegations were false. "The 56-year-old claim is untrue and will be vigorously defended," the spokesman said.

The show must go on: Broadway comes back with new investors, bold plans

Broadway may have seen the longest shutdown in its history but it has lined up new investors and made big plans for its grand reopening, determined to prove that there's no business like show business. Optimism is strong for the reopening of musicals and plays starting in September, led by juggernauts "Hamilton," "The Lion King" and "Wicked."

Madonna, Warner Music partner to re-issue popstar's entire catalog

Madonna, the best-selling female pop music superstar of all time, will relaunch her entire catalog over the coming years under a deal with Warner Music Group, the music studio that launched her debut single nearly four decades ago. Madonna, who turned 63 on Monday, is the latest artiste to sign a deal with the world's third-largest recording label after French DJ David Guetta's deal in June. Warner Music is also home to musicians including Cardi B, Ed Sheeran and Bruno Mars.

Nicole Kidman calls TV's 'Nine Perfect Strangers' 'trippy and crazy'

Don't ask the cast to describe "Nine Perfect Strangers," the new Hulu TV series based on the 2018 best-selling book by Liane Moriarty. "It is so trippy and crazy. ... I dare you to ask any of us what genre this is. We have no idea," Nicole Kidman told reporters.

R&B singer R. Kelly goes on trial for alleged sex abuse

The R&B superstar R. Kelly goes on trial on Wednesday in Brooklyn on charges he was the ringleader of a two-decade scheme where he recruited women and underage girls for sex, including demanding they demonstrate "absolute commitment" and call him "Daddy". Prosecutors and defense lawyers are expected to deliver opening statements to a jury of seven men and five women, who will decide the 54-year-old Kelly's fate.

Sibling trio We Three take music, mental health message on tour

U.S. band We Three are doing what many musicians dream of at the moment - traveling abroad and playing for live audiences. The group, made up of siblings Manny, Bethany and Joshua, have been in Britain for a week, performing in London and Liverpool and spreading a message of good mental health along the way.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)