Urmila Matondkar hails SC's decision to allow women to take NDA exam

Actor-turned-politician Urmila Matondkar is celebrating Supreme Court's decision to allow women to take the NDA exam scheduled for September 5.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-08-2021 19:35 IST | Created: 18-08-2021 19:35 IST
Urmila Matondkar (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
The Supreme Court on Wednesday in an interim order has allowed women to take the National Defence Academy (NDA) exam scheduled for September 5 and has also slammed the Indian Army for the decisions that are based on "gender discrimination".

Taking to her Twitter handle, the 'Rangeela' actor expressed her happiness and shared a snippet of the news update. "Yesss!! Go get them girls!! Such a welcoming n much needed step. #SupremeCourt #WomenPower," she tweeted.

A Bench of Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul and Justice Hrishikesh Roy ordered that female candidates can sit for the NDA exam on September 5 but the admissions will be subject to the outcome of the petition. "It's a policy decision which is based on gender discrimination. We direct the Centre and Army to take a constructive view of the matter...," the Bench said expressing displeasure on "regressive mindset".

The Bench posted the matter for hearing on September 8 and asked the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) to advertise the court's order widely. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

