ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 18-08-2021 19:38 IST | Created: 18-08-2021 19:38 IST
Abhishek Banerjee excited about 'Helmet', 'Ankahi Kahaniya'
Abhishek Banerjee . Image Credit: ANI
Actor Abhishek Banerjee can't wait for September to arrive as his two films 'Ankahi Kahaniya' and 'Helmet' are scheduled to release in the next month only. "'Helmet' was shot during pre-pandemic time with a lot of masti with friends and goof-ups on set and I believe it's going to be a full-on entertainment. It's been almost two years that I have been waiting for its release and I am really looking forward to it. On the other hand, 'Ankahi Kahaniya' is an emotional drama, which was shot just after the first lockdown and It was a complete different experience of shooting the film. I am very excited," he said.

For the unversed, 'Helmet', which is directed by Satramm Ramani, a quirky depiction of the entrenched taboos and diffidence surrounding the simple act of buying condoms. On the other hand, 'Ankahi Kahaniya' is an anthology --directed by filmmakers Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, Abhishek Chaubey, and Saket Chaudhary. It will chronicle "three unheard and untold tales of love". 'Helmet' will release on Zee5 on September 3, while 'Ankahi Kahaniya' will come out on Netflix on September 17.

Apart from these two films, Abhishek will also be seen in 'Rashmi Rocket', 'Bhediya', 'Aankh Micholi' and 'Dostana 2'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

