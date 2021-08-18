Kangana Ranaut claims her Instagram account was hacked

Actor Kangana Ranaut, on Wednesday, took to her Instagram Story and informed everyone that someone in China had tried to access her account on the photo-sharing application. "Last night I got an Instagram alert as someone tried to hack my account in China, the alert disappeared suddenly, and this morning all my stories about Talibanis have disappeared. My account was disabled. After calling Instagram people I could access it, but as I try to write I am getting logged out of my account again and again," she wrote.

Kangana described the suspicious activity as a "very big international conspiracy". "Took my sister's phone to do this story, as she has my account opened on her phone as well. This is a very big international conspiracy... Unbelievable," she added.

Earlier this year, Kangana's Twitter account was suspended for her offensive tweets, and since then she has been actively expressing her views on different topics on Instagram. (ANI)

