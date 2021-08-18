Left Menu

Governor releases 8 postal 'covers' on Rajasthan arts and craft

He appreciated the DoP initiative to depict the states specialities through pictures on postal covers.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 18-08-2021 20:34 IST | Created: 18-08-2021 20:34 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra on Wednesday released eight postal 'covers' on the state's art, craft and culture.

The governor released the postal 'covers' (envelope) depicting the state's rich arts and crafts and tradition and culture, saying that Rajasthan has a unique festivity and culture. Mishra made the remark while releasing the postal covers, prepared by the Department of Post, at a simple function in Raj Bhawan here.

He appreciated the DoP initiative to depict the state's specialities through pictures on postal covers. These cards are based on various specialities of different geographical regions of Rajasthan, including famous Molela clay work and Pokaran pottery, Kota Doria, Theva jewellery and others.

The governor was also presented with a collection of photo frames of postal stamps related to the story of Ramayana and the heritage of Rajasthan and important stamps issued by the Rajasthan Postal Circle on the occasion.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

