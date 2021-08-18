Left Menu

Filming of 'Tiku weds Sheru' to begin in November

The shooting of the upcoming film 'Tiku weds Sheru' will start in the first week of November. This recent update about the movie has been shared by actor Kangana Ranaut on her Instagram account.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 18-08-2021 21:48 IST | Created: 18-08-2021 21:48 IST
Filming of 'Tiku weds Sheru' to begin in November
Kangana Ranaut (Image source: Instagram. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The shooting of the upcoming film 'Tiku weds Sheru' will start in the first week of November. This recent update about the movie has been shared by actor Kangana Ranaut on her Instagram account. On Wednesday, Kangana took to the photo-sharing application and posted a picture, wherein we can see her engaged in a serious discussion with the other team members of 'Tiku weds Sheru'.

"Preproduction of Tiku weds Sheru at @manikarnikafilms office, filming begins first week of November," she captioned the image. For the unversed, Kangana is producing the film under her production house Manikarnika Films. This will be her maiden digital venture.

'Tiku weds Sheru' is being touted as a dark comedy featuring actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the lead role. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study finds new clues regarding formation of solar system

Study finds new clues regarding formation of solar system

 United States
2
Govt notifies RoDTEP rates, guidelines

Govt notifies RoDTEP rates, guidelines

 India
3
UK COVID cases have fallen dramatically – but another wave is likely

UK COVID cases have fallen dramatically – but another wave is likely

United Kingdom
4
Google Voice now lets you upload pre-recorded prompts/greetings to auto attendant

Google Voice now lets you upload pre-recorded prompts/greetings to auto atte...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021