Meghna Gulzar pens poetry to greet her father on his birthday

As veteran lyricist Gulzar turned 87 on Wednesday, his daughter and filmmaker Meghna Gulzar penned an adorable birthday wish for him.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 18-08-2021 22:43 IST | Created: 18-08-2021 22:43 IST
Gulzar with his daughter Meghna Gulzar (Image source; Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
As veteran lyricist Gulzar turned 87 on Wednesday, his daughter and filmmaker Meghna Gulzar penned an adorable birthday wish for him. Taking to Instagram, Meghna wrote: "Eclipsed moons Charcoal nights Broken halves Jagged lines Fragrant eyes Fragile smiles Weaving dreams Entwining rhymes..A word at a time..Writing life."

Alongside the beautiful short poem, Meghna posted a picture of her sharing smiles with her father. Several members from the film industry extended their greetings to Gulzar on his birthday.

Sarod Maestro Amjad Ali Khan tweeted: "Wishing the iconic lyricist, poet, author, screenwriter, film director and dear friend, Gulzar Saheb a very Happy Birthday." "Janamdin ki dheron shubhkamnaen Gulzar sahab," actor Rohit Bose Roy wrote on Instagram.

Gulzar started his career as a lyricist with the film 'Kabuliwala', starring Balraj Sahni. Since then he has penned songs and scripts in numerous films, and also directed several acclaimed feature films including 'Maachis', 'Aandhi', 'Mausam', 'Khushboo', 'Parichay' and 'Koshish'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

