Left Menu

Ayushmann Khurrana, RajKummar Rao celebrate four years of 'Bareilly Ki Barfi'

Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari directorial film 'Bareilly Ki Barfi' completed four years of its release on Wednesday.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 18-08-2021 23:39 IST | Created: 18-08-2021 23:39 IST
Ayushmann Khurrana, RajKummar Rao celebrate four years of 'Bareilly Ki Barfi'
Poster of Bareilly Ki Barfi (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari directorial film 'Bareilly Ki Barfi' completed four years of its release on Wednesday. Lead actors Ayushmann Khurrana and RajKummar Rao turned nostalgic on the film's fourth anniversary.

Taking to Instagram Story, Rajkummar posted the film's poster and wrote one of his popular dialogues 'hello phone kaat'. He also tagged the cast and crew of the film in his post. Ayushmann, too, shared a few clips from the hit film on his Instagram Story.

On the special day, Ashwiny thanked fans for showering the film with loads of love. "4 years #bareillykibarfi thankyou for all the love," she wrote, adding a few BTS pictures from the sets.

'Bareilly Ki Barfi', which also starred Kriti Sanon, revolved around Bitti (Kriti), a free-spirited young girl, who lives life on her own terms and refuses to be pressured into getting married. Her life takes a shift when she meets a printing press owner Chirag Dubey (Ayushmann) and expresses her desire to meet her favourite author Pritam Vidrohi (Rajkummar). (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Battlegrounds Mobile India now available on iOS

Battlegrounds Mobile India now available on iOS

 India
2
Delta variant unable to evade antibodies elicited by Covid vaccination, study finds

Delta variant unable to evade antibodies elicited by Covid vaccination, stud...

 United States
3
Now you can enhance presentations in Google Sheets and Slides with custom theme colors

Now you can enhance presentations in Google Sheets and Slides with custom th...

 Global
4
Ion beams help to develop research in quantum technology

Ion beams help to develop research in quantum technology

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021