Anupam Kher describes Robert De Niro 'Godfather of acting'

Actor Anupam Kher heaped praise on Hollywood star Robert De Niro on his 78th birthday and described him as 'Godfather of acting'.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 18-08-2021 23:56 IST | Created: 18-08-2021 23:56 IST
Anupam Kher with Robert De Niro (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Actor Anupam Kher heaped praise on Hollywood star Robert De Niro on his 78th birthday and described him as 'Godfather of acting'. Taking to his Instagram account, Kher posted a heartfelt wish for Robert, and recalled the dinner they had together.

"Dear Mr. #DeNiro! Wishing you a very happy and healthy birthday!! May God give you all the happiness in the world. You have inspired generations of actors all over the world. On a personal level, every moment spent with you is most precious and a big learning experience! Thank you for the most delicious dinner and an amazing evening few days back!! #RobertDeNiro #GodFatherOfActing #Friend #Inspiration #YourBestIsToday," he wrote. Alongside the sweet note, Kher posted a few pictures of him sharing smiles with Robert.

Robert is considered one of the greatest actors of Hollywood. He is best known for his versatile performance in 'The Godfather Part II', 'Taxi Driver', and 'Raging Bull'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

