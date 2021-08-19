Maha: Two brothers kill man for affair with their teenage sister

Two brothers allegedly murdered a man, who was in a relationship with their teenage sister, in Nagpur on Wednesday, police said. The incident occurred in Kapil Nagar area of the city and the deceased was identified as Kamlesh Bandu Sahare (27), a married man, who resided in Gaddigodam.

''Sahare was married, but his wife did not stay with him. He was living with his parents and his daughter. He was in love with a teenage girl, who lived near the house of his sister in Mhada colony. He had also gifted a mobile phone to the girl. But when her parents learnt about her affair, they objected to the relationship,'' a police official said.

Advertisement

An offence under IPC sections 354 (a) was registered against Sahare at Kapil Nagar police station on the basis of a complaint lodged by the girl in the first week of August, following which he was arrested, he added. After remaining in jail for two-weeks, he was released from jail recently, he said. ''Upon his release, he kept visiting his sister's place daily for the past few days. On Wednesday evening, the accused - two brothers of the girl and their friends - caught hold of Sahare. The accused stabbed him multiple times and fled from the spot. Sahare was later taken to a hospital, where he died, the official said.

An offence under IPC section 302 (murder) and 34 (common intention) was registered against the accused.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)