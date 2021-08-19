Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Don McLean gets Hollywood star as 'American Pie' hits 50

Singer-songwriter Don McLean got a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Monday, marking the 50th anniversary of his classic single "American Pie." McLean, 75, recalled how the almost nine-minute-long song about the loss of innocence in the rock generation had come to define his career and be sung at key moments in U.S. cultural life.

Bob Dylan sued for alleged sexual abuse of 12-year-old in 1960s

An unnamed woman has sued folk singer-songwriter Bob Dylan alleging he sexually abused her after giving her drugs and alcohol in 1965 when she was 12 years old. A spokesman for Dylan, now 80, said the allegations were false. "The 56-year-old claim is untrue and will be vigorously defended," the spokesman said.

The show must go on: Broadway comes back with new investors, bold plans

Broadway may have seen the longest shutdown in its history but it has lined up new investors and made big plans for its grand reopening, determined to prove that there's no business like show business. Optimism is strong for the reopening of musicals and plays starting in September, led by juggernauts "Hamilton," "The Lion King" and "Wicked."

Batman comic shifts focus to Robin's private life, his sexuality

Caped Crusaders Batman and Robin have been busy fighting crime together for years, but now the focus of the story has shifted to Robin's private life as he explores his sexuality. In the latest edition of DC comics' series "Batman: Urban Legends," character Tim Drake, who is the third version of Robin, is seen accepting an offer of a date from a male friend.

Prosecutor calls R. Kelly a 'predator' at R&B singer's sex abuse trial

R. Kelly is a "predator" who demanded absolute fealty from the many women and underage girls he recruited for sex in a two-decade racketeering scheme, a federal prosecutor said on Wednesday as the R&B star's sex abuse trial began. Assistant U.S. Attorney Maria Cruz Melendez told a jury of seven men and five women in Brooklyn federal court that Kelly, 54, used "lies, manipulation, threats and physical abuse" to dominate his victims, and often filmed their sexual encounters.

Disney's U.S. parks to offer quicker ride entry for a fee

Tired of long waits for the Haunted Mansion or the Millennium Falcon? Walt Disney Co's U.S. theme parks will offer an option to pay for quicker access to some of the most popular rides, the company said on Wednesday. The feature is part of the rollout this fall of Disney Genie, a digital tool designed to help park visitors maximize their time at Disney's U.S. parks, now operating at limited capacity due to the COVID-19 pandemic and requiring masks while visitors are indoors.

Sibling trio We Three take music, mental health message on tour

U.S. band We Three are doing what many musicians dream of at the moment - traveling abroad and playing for live audiences. The group, made up of siblings Manny, Bethany and Joshua, have been in Britain for a week, performing in London and Liverpool and spreading a message of good mental health along the way.

