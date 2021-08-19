Left Menu

Jack O'Connell, Matthew Duckett board romantic drama 'Lady Chatterley's Lover'

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 19-08-2021 10:29 IST | Created: 19-08-2021 10:29 IST
Jack O'Connell, Matthew Duckett board romantic drama 'Lady Chatterley's Lover'
  • Country:
  • United States

Jack O'Connell, best known for the 2014 war film ''Unbroken'', and Matthew Duckett of ''Doctors'' fame have joined ''The Crown'' star Emma Corrin in the new feature film adaptation of DH Lawrence's classic novel ''Lady Chatterley's Lover''.

The project will be the first film to be produced under the new partnership where Sony Pictures will offer Netflix a first look at any films it intends to make for streaming, reported Deadline.

The story follows the life of Lady Chatterley, a woman born to a life of wealth and privilege, who soon finds herself married to a man that she eventually falls out of love with.

Lady Chatterley engages in a torrid affair with a gamekeeper on their English estate, discovering more desire and intimacy than she thought possible. When she realises that she has fallen heart and soul, she breaks all traditions of the day and seeks happiness with the man she loves.

Laure de Clermont-Tonnerre, known for ''The Mustang'' and ''The Act'', will direct the film from ''Life of Pi'' writer David Magee's script.

Laurence Mark, Pete Czernin and Graham Broadbent of Blueprint Pictures are producing ''Lady Chatterley's Lover''.

Marisa Paiva and Nikki Cooper are overseeing the film for Sony's 3000 Pictures.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Battlegrounds Mobile India now available on iOS

Battlegrounds Mobile India now available on iOS

 India
2
Magnets could offer better control of prosthetic limbs: Study

Magnets could offer better control of prosthetic limbs: Study

 United States
3
IIT Jodhpur researchers make blockchain protocol more efficient for IoT applications

IIT Jodhpur researchers make blockchain protocol more efficient for IoT appl...

 India
4
Delta variant unable to evade antibodies elicited by Covid vaccination, study finds

Delta variant unable to evade antibodies elicited by Covid vaccination, stud...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021