Scarlett Johansson, Colin Jost welcome first baby together

Hollywood star Scarlett Johansson and her husband Colin Jost have become parents to a baby boy.

The news was first reported in various American publications, before Jost officially confirmed in an Instagram post that they have welcomed a baby boy.

''Ok ok we had a baby. His name is Cosmo. We love him very much. Privacy would be greatly appreciated,'' the ''Saturday Night Live'' scribe wrote.

Johansson, the star of Marvel’s ''Avengers'' film franchise, first sparked pregnancy rumours in June after skipping out on several “Black Widow” events.

Over the last weekend, Jost briefly mentioned Johansson's pregnancy news during a stand-up performance at The Ridgefield Playhouse in Connecticut. ''We’re having a baby, it’s exciting,'' the 39-year-old actor-comedian had said, according to a source in the audience as quoted by Page Six.

Johansson, 36, is already a mother to her six-year-old daughter Rose whom she shares with French journalist Romain Dauriac.

The actor and Jost, 39, quietly got married last October after three years of dating. Their wedding was attended by immediate family and loved ones following the COVID-19 safety precautions.

Johansson was also married to Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds. They tied the knot in 2008, before divorcing in 2011.

She is currently suing Disney Studios, parent company of Marvel Studios, alleging that her contract was breached when “Black Widow” was released on their streaming platform Disney Plus.

She was recently cast in Wes Anderson’s latest film, which also stars Margot Robbie and Tom Hanks as well as the acclaimed auteur’s old favourites Adrien Brody, Bill Murray, Jason Schwartzman and Tilda Swinton.

