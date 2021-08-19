Mrs India - She Is India, the Official National Preliminary to the Prestigious Mrs Universe Pageant to be Held in Gurgaon From August 17th- 22nd, 2021

19th August, Mumbai: Mrs. India – She is India, the country's most credible beauty pageant for married women in India is scheduled to be held between August 17th to 22nd, 2021 at Hotel Hyatt Regency in Gurgaon. A total of 24 contestants from across the country will be competing against each other and will be present there for the entire duration. The nation-wide hunt for these participants began at a state level earlier in April and the one who completes her pageant journey will have the opportunity to represent India internationally at the Mrs. Universe platform to be held from November 27th to December 5th, 2021 in Seoul, South Korea. Mrs. India – She Is India aims to empower married women and give them the platform to showcase their beauty, intelligence and wisdom. Their target audience comprises of Indian women between the ages of 21 to 55 years. They firmly believe in being the platform that celebrates womanhood instead of their social status in the society whilst providing women with the opportunity to bring out the best in themselves. This years jury panel consists of Pageant Director Richa Singh, Bollywood Actress Sangeeta Bijlani, Bollywood Actor Kunal Kapoor, Vikas Singh (Sr. Advocate & President, Supreme Court Bar Association and Former Additional Solicitor General of India), UrmiMala Baruah, Rohini Mathur, Isha Sahani, Dr. Neha Tyagi and Rita Gangwani. The glittering event will be hosted and presented by Bollywood Actors Aditi Govitrikar & Himanshu Malhotra Pageant Director Mrs India – She is India, Richa Singh, said “With Mrs India- She is India, we are on a mission to identify the unseen potential possessed by women because half is us and we matter. Our amazing panel members are achievers in their right and have served as an inspiration to our Queens. Mrs India – She is India is not just a beauty pageant, but a journey of transformation and self-growth.” Mr. Vikas Singh, Sr. Advocate & President, Supreme Court Bar Association and Former Additional Solicitor General of India said, “Mrs. India – She is India is doing a fabulous job in providing a global platform to the women in India. They are the experts in this field and have a goodwill in the market. I feel elated to be a part of this jury panel and I wish the participants all the luck and success.” Famous Bollywood Actress Sangeeta Bijlani said, “It is extremely liberating to see women showcase their talent gracefully and their determination to always keep moving forward and achieve something in life. These women inspire me and I am sure they inspire a lot of other women in the world who have a passion to do something.” Commenting on the occasion, Bollywood Actor Kunal Kapoor said, “I feel extremely honoured and humbled to be a part of the jury, and really grateful that Mrs. India – She is India considered me worthy enough to judge these fabulous women who have so much zest, dedication and the will to achieve success. I hope Mrs. India – She is India keeps doing the great work of providing the platform to women to showcase their talent” Mrs India – She is India is a female empowerment program for married Indian Women. It is a system that believes in the fact that ''there is no force equal to a woman who is determined to rise''. This truly exceptional platform of She is India is for those strong willed modern day Indian women who think that the world is their oyster. Mrs India – She is India is more of a movement of empowering women by providing them opportunities to represent India on International platforms such as Mrs Universe & Mrs International - Supertalent of the World rather than a beauty pageant in the traditional sense of the word. The women who enter these prestigious program embark on a life changing journey, are strong willed ambitious women who aspire and strive to be the best version of themselves. She is brave, she is real, she is someone who wants the best for her family and society and that is why She is India. This system takes you on a journey of a lifetime and allows you to dream and helps you to turn those dreams into realities. So if you are brave and think it’s never too late to follow your dreams and have it in you to be the voice of change – then you truly are ''She is India''. The international pageants have been developed to promote today's married women, their accomplishments and commitment towards family and society. Around the world women are finding such pageants to be an opportunity to contribute towards various pertinent causes such as domestic violence, environmental issues, cancer awareness, child trafficking etc. Mrs India – She Is India 2021 is partnered by Kitto India and our main associates are Make-Up by Lakme Academy, Lajpat Nagar FMR by Rohini Mathur, Label Ambrosia by Isha Sahani, Show Director Lakshmi Rana, Pageant Training Partner: Wilderbee Talent Camp, Fitness Partner: Stayfit with Urmi, Skin care partner: Koko Chemistry and our Charity NGO: Purnata. PWR PWR

