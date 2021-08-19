Left Menu

Anthony Mackie to star in Marvel's 'Captain America 4'

Actor Anthony Mackie has been roped in to star as the lead in the Marvel Studios' upcoming superhero film 'Captain America 4'.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 19-08-2021 13:22 IST | Created: 19-08-2021 13:22 IST
Anthony Mackie to star in Marvel's 'Captain America 4'
Anthony Mackie (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Actor Anthony Mackie has been roped in to star as the lead in the Marvel Studios' upcoming superhero film 'Captain America 4'. As per Variety, further details of the movie have not been disclosed yet, keeping it unclear if the fourth film in the 'Captain America' franchise will feature Sebastian Stan, who starred with Mackie in the much-acclaimed Disney Plus series 'The Falcon and the Winter Soldier'.

Mackie first appeared as Sam Wilson (aka the Falcon) in 2014's 'Captain America: The Winter Soldier', and reprised the role in five subsequent movies in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Mackie as Falcon assumed Captain America's shield over the course of the Disney Plus series 'The Falcon and the Winter Soldier' after the superhero handpicked him as his successor.

Back in April, Variety reported that a fourth 'Captain America' movie was in development, with Malcolm Spellman penning the script alongside 'The Falcon and the Winter Soldier' staff writer Dalan Musson. The director and further casting for the movie have not been set yet.

Given Marvel's crowded feature slate, 'Captain America 4', which technically hasn't been officially announced, almost certainly couldn't premiere until 2023, at the earliest. This year, Marvel has 'Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings', 'Eternals' and 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' (a co-production with Sony Pictures).

In 2022, Marvel has 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness', 'Thor: Love and Thunder', 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' and the 'Captain Marvel' sequel 'The Marvels'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Magnets could offer better control of prosthetic limbs: Study

Magnets could offer better control of prosthetic limbs: Study

 United States
2
Battlegrounds Mobile India now available on iOS

Battlegrounds Mobile India now available on iOS

 India
3
IIT Jodhpur researchers make blockchain protocol more efficient for IoT applications

IIT Jodhpur researchers make blockchain protocol more efficient for IoT appl...

 India
4
Delta variant unable to evade antibodies elicited by Covid vaccination, study finds

Delta variant unable to evade antibodies elicited by Covid vaccination, stud...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021