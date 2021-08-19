Left Menu

Tim Robbins roped in for Apple's 'Wool'

Oscar-winning actor Tim Robbins has joined the 'Mission Impossible' star Rebecca Ferguson for Apple's upcoming drama 'Wools' based on Hugh Howey's trilogy of dystopian novels.

Oscar-winning actor Tim Robbins has joined the 'Mission Impossible' star Rebecca Ferguson for Apple's upcoming drama 'Wools' based on Hugh Howey's trilogy of dystopian novels. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the Apple TV Plus series 'Wool' is set in a ruined and toxic future where a community exists in a giant silo underground, hundreds of stories deep. There, men and women live in a society full of regulations they believe are meant to protect them.

In the series, Tim will be seen portraying the role of Bernard, the head of IT for the Silo. On the other hand, Rebecca will portray Juliette, an independent and hardworking engineer. The 'Mission Impossible' actor will also serve as an executive producer for the series. 'The Imitation Game' fame Morten Tyldum will don the director's cap and serve as an executive producer on the series alongside Rebecca, Yost, author Howey, Remi Aubuchon, Nina Jack, and Ingrid Escajeda.

The upcoming series hails from writer Graham Yost and is produced by AMC Studios. (ANI)

