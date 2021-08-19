Left Menu

Sakshi Tanwar, Divya Dutta, Saiyami Kher to star in Tahira Kashyap's debut feature 'Sharmaji Ki Beti'

Filmmaker-writer Tahira Kashyap is all set to come up with her debut feature, 'Sharmaji Ki Beti', which stars actors Sakshi Tanwar, Divya Dutta and Saiyami Kher.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 19-08-2021 13:54 IST | Created: 19-08-2021 13:54 IST
Sakshi Tanwar, Divya Dutta, Saiyami Kher to star in Tahira Kashyap's debut feature 'Sharmaji Ki Beti'
Team of 'Sharmaji Ki Beti' . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Filmmaker-writer Tahira Kashyap is all set to come up with her debut feature, 'Sharmaji Ki Beti', which stars actors Sakshi Tanwar, Divya Dutta and Saiyami Kher. The upcoming film is considered as a warm and real peek into the lives of urban women, all with the common surname of Sharma.

Excited about her debut feature, Tahira said, "'Sharmaji Ki Beti' is like an extension of my personality as it is inspired by various incidents and characters I have met, experienced and observed in real life. It will always hold a very special place in my heart because it's the first script I ever wrote." She added, "I am thrilled that it is coming to life as my directorial debut venture in the feature film space. It is an amalgamation of emotions striking the perfect balance, with a happy, relatable, emotional, and inspiring narrative. A big shoutout to the formidable cast and crew we've put together for this exciting journey."

Applause Entertainment and Ellipsis Entertainment have bankrolled the film. Speaking more about the project, Managing Partners Tanuj Garg and Atul Kasbekar from Ellipsis Entertainment said, "As magnets for promising new talent, we are delighted to now launch the incredibly accomplished Tahira Kashyap Khurrana as a feature director, having propelled top ad names like Ram Madhvani, Suresh Triveni and Aakash Bhatia to the front of the filmed entertainment space. We're proud of what this special script has turned out to be and are delighted to partner with the folks at Applause on what is the beginning of a long-term relationship."

The announcement regarding the film has been shared by Tahira's husband and actor Ayushmann Khurrana as well. "Her debut film," Ayushmann wrote on Instagram.

The shooting of 'Sharmaji Ki Beti' had started this month in Mumbai and Chandigarh. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Magnets could offer better control of prosthetic limbs: Study

Magnets could offer better control of prosthetic limbs: Study

 United States
2
Battlegrounds Mobile India now available on iOS

Battlegrounds Mobile India now available on iOS

 India
3
IIT Jodhpur researchers make blockchain protocol more efficient for IoT applications

IIT Jodhpur researchers make blockchain protocol more efficient for IoT appl...

 India
4
Delta variant unable to evade antibodies elicited by Covid vaccination, study finds

Delta variant unable to evade antibodies elicited by Covid vaccination, stud...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021