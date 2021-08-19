Left Menu

Siddhant Chaturvedi begins shoot for action film 'Yudhra'

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 19-08-2021 14:14 IST | Created: 19-08-2021 14:14 IST
Actor Siddhant Chaturvedi on Thursday began filming for his upcoming Excel Entertainment backed romantic action-thriller ''Yudhra''.

Directed by Ravi Udyawar, best known for Sridevi’s swansong “Mom” (2017), the film also stars Malavika Mohanan.

Chaturvedi, breakout star of Zoya Akhtar’s 2019 drama “Gully Boy” as MC Sher, took to Instagram and shared pictures from the film's set. ''Yudhra'' was announced earlier this year with an action-packed teaser by the makers, featuring Chaturvedi, 28 and Mohanan, who made her Hindi debut with the 2017 drama “Beyond the Clouds” helmed by acclaimed Iranian filmmaker Majid Majidi.

The film, co-produced by Kassim Jagmagia, has its story and screenplay written by Farhan Akhtar and Shridhar Raghavan.

Akhtar is also credited with its dialogues, along with writer Akshat Ghildial.

Produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Akhtar, ''Yudhra'' is set to hit the theatres in 2022.

Chaturvedi, meanwhile, will also be seen in another Excel Entertainment banner's supernatural-comedy ''Phone Bhoot'', co-starring Katrina Kaif and Ishaan Khatter.

