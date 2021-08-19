Left Menu

Raj: Man kills toddler after throwing her on ground as he was upset with wife for not wearing veil

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 19-08-2021 15:03 IST | Created: 19-08-2021 14:58 IST
Representative image
  • Country:
  • India

Upset that his wife was not wearing a veil to cover her face, a man in Alwar district snatched their three-year-old daughter from her and allegedly threw the child on the ground, killing her, police said on Thursday.

Later, the accused and his family members secretly cremated the girl, they said.

The woman, Monika Yadav, accompanied by her parents, lodged a complaint with the Behror Police Station on Wednesday.

She alleged that her husband, Pradeep Yadav, quarrelled with her on Tuesday for not covering her face with a veil, and during the argument he snatched their daughter from her and threw the child outside the room, resulting in her death.

The accused and his family members then performed the last rites of the girl secretly, Monica Yadav alleged. ''She said her husband always insisted on her wearing a ghunghat (veil). On Tuesday also they had a fight over the issue. Then, he slapped their daughter and when the woman objected, he snatched the girl and threw her the on the ground due to which she died,'' the police said.

Behror Police Station SHO Prem Prakash said the accused is absconding and efforts are on to arrest him and others who participated in the cremation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

