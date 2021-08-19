Kareena Kapoor Khan looks drop-dead gorgeous in her latest Maldives selfie

Left Menu

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan upped her selfie game on Thursday by sharing a drop-dead gorgeous picture from her ongoing trip in the Maldives.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-08-2021 17:24 IST | Created: 19-08-2021 17:24 IST
Kareena Kapoor Khan (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan upped her selfie game on Thursday by sharing a drop-dead gorgeous picture from her ongoing trip in the Maldives. The 'Good Newwz' star took to her Instagram Story and posted a picture flaunting her beach tan.

In the image, Kareena is sporting a black bikini top and pink bottoms. "Selfie series continues," she wrote. For the unversed, Kareena along with husband and actor Saif Ali Khan, and kids Taimur and Jeh is vacationing in the Maldives, where they celebrated Saif's 51st birthday on Monday.

Kareena has been treating her fans with sneak-peeks of the vacation through selfies and fun family photos. She started her Maldives photo series with a birthday post for Saif. "Happy Birthday to the love of my life... To eternity and beyond with you is all I want," she wrote in the caption.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena recently launched her book 'Pregnancy Bible', which captures her physical and emotional experiences from both her pregnancies. The 'Jab We Met' star is also set to make her debut as a producer with director Hansal Mehta's yet-to-be-titled thriller. She will also act in the film.

Kareena will also be seen in 'Laal Singh Chaddha', which reunites her with Aamir Khan, who last worked with her in '3 Idiots'. Apart from Kareena, Mona Singh will also be seen in the movie. Adapted by Atul Kulkarni and directed by Advait Chandan, 'Laal Singh Chaddha' is an official Hindi remake of Robert Zemeckis' Oscar Award-winning 1994 film 'Forrest Gump', that featured Hollywood star Tom Hanks in the titular role. (ANI)

