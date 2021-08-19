Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

The show must go on: Broadway comes back with new investors, bold plans

Broadway may have seen the longest shutdown in its history but it has lined up new investors and made big plans for its grand reopening, determined to prove that there's no business like show business. Optimism is strong for the reopening of musicals and plays starting in September, led by juggernauts "Hamilton," "The Lion King" and "Wicked."

Batman comic shifts focus to Robin's private life, his sexuality

Caped Crusaders Batman and Robin have been busy fighting crime together for years, but now the focus of the story has shifted to Robin's private life as he explores his sexuality. In the latest edition of DC comics' series "Batman: Urban Legends," character Tim Drake, who is the third version of Robin, is seen accepting an offer of a date from a male friend.

'Best Actor': Dutch film awards go gender-neutral

The main movie awards in the Netherlands will from this year only single out the best acting performance in a leading and supporting role, instead of handing out separate prizes to male and female actors. The move is meant to make the Golden Calf awards - named after the small golden statues presented to winners - more inclusive, organisers said on Thursday.

Woman who says R. Kelly sexually abused her when she was 16 to resume testimony

A woman who says R. Kelly demanded she call him "Daddy" when she was 16 and choked her until she passed out is expected to retake the witness stand on Thursday in Brooklyn federal court, in the second day of the R&B's singer's sex abuse trial. Jerhonda Pace, 28, is one of six women and girls, whom prosecutors say R. Kelly dominated and demanded absolute fealty from in a two-decade racketeering scheme where he recruited and abused his victims. They include the late singer Aaliyah, who was 15 when she married Kelly.

Prosecutor calls R. Kelly a 'predator' as sex abuse trial, testimony begin

R. Kelly is a "predator" who demanded absolute fealty from the many women and underage girls he dominated in a two-decade racketeering scheme, a federal prosecutor said on Wednesday as the R&B star's sex abuse trial began. Kelly's defense team countered that the government's case had "gaps," and that the 54-year-old singer's accusers were unhappy former fans who wanted to get back at him because their relationships didn't work out.

Disney's U.S. parks to offer quicker ride entry for a fee

Tired of long waits for the Haunted Mansion or the Millennium Falcon? Walt Disney Co's U.S. theme parks will offer an option to pay for quicker access to some of the most popular rides, the company said on Wednesday. The feature is part of the rollout this fall of Disney Genie, a digital tool designed to help park visitors maximize their time at Disney's U.S. parks, now operating at limited capacity due to the COVID-19 pandemic and requiring masks while visitors are indoors.

Sibling trio We Three take music, mental health message on tour

U.S. band We Three are doing what many musicians dream of at the moment - traveling abroad and playing for live audiences. The group, made up of siblings Manny, Bethany and Joshua, have been in Britain for a week, performing in London and Liverpool and spreading a message of good mental health along the way.

