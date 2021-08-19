Left Menu

Five people commit suicide in Barmer in two different cases: Police

The incidents occurred at two different places under Dhorimanna police station area.Arjun Ram 20 and Laxmi 19 were missing from their homes since Wednesday and their bodies were found in a water tank in Meethda village on Thursday, police said.While Arjun was the resident of Meethda village, Laxmi was from a nearby village Chainpura. She jumped into the well on Thursday, he said.Both the matters are being investigated, he added.

PTI | Barmer | Updated: 19-08-2021 19:53 IST | Created: 19-08-2021 19:53 IST
A woman along with her two minor children and a love couple allegedly committed suicide in two separate cases in Rajasthan's Barmer district. The incidents occurred at two different places under Dhorimanna police station area.

Arjun Ram (20) and Laxmi (19) were missing from their homes since Wednesday and their bodies were found in a water tank in Meethda village on Thursday, police said.

While Arjun was the resident of Meethda village, Laxmi was from a nearby village Chainpura. “Primary investigation reveals they were in a love relationship for some time. The bodies were sent for postmortem,” SHO Harchand Ram said. In Vishnu Nagar, a 30-year-old woman Mohni Devi jumped into a well in their family farm along with her daughter Maina (4) and four-month-old son Govind. “Prima facie, she was disturbed due to family problems. She jumped into the well on Thursday,” he said.

Both the matters are being investigated, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

