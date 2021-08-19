Jorhat Central Jail to be preserved as heritage site: Assam CM

Jorhat Central jail, where many freedom fighters have been lodged and some martyred, will be preserved as a heritage site, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced on Thursday.

Visiting the jail premises, Sarma said the state government will preserve the site as a tribute to the country’s freedom fighters as part of the celebration of 75th year of India’s Independence.

''The state government will preserve the Jorhat Central Jail as a heritage site after shifting the present prison to another place in the district. The government will develop a heritage site in 100 bighas of jail land,'' he said in an official statement.

During the freedom struggle, prominent freedom fighters including former President Fakaruddin Ali Ahmed, former Chief Ministers Gopinath Bordoloi and Bimala Prasad Chaliha, Amiyo Kumar Das, Bijoy Bhagawati and Kamakhya Tripathi were imprisoned in this jail.

Freedom fighters Beja Bauri and Kamala Miri breathed their last inside this jail. While martyr Kushal Konwar was hanged inside Jorhat jail on June 15, 1943.

Before that Maniram Dutta Baruah, popularly known as Maniram Dewan, a pioneer in tea cultivation in Assam was hung at Jorhat jail for conspiring against the British in 1858.

Sarma interacted with jail authority as well as a few of the jail inmates and took stock of their grievances.

He also inspected the site inside the jail where freedom fighter Kushal Konwar was hanged and the cell where freedom fighter and social reformer Pitambor Dev Goswami was imprisoned.

''The Chief Minister during the visit offered his tributes to these legendary freedom fighters,'' the release stated.

The Jorhat Central Jail has a total capacity to house 670 prisoners, including 24 women. As on June 15, 479 inmates, including seven women, are lodged there.

The historic jail also has 23 detainees against whom cases are going on before the Foreigners Tribunals.

Assam has six central jails, 22 district jails, one open air jail, one special jail and one sub-jail, besides six detention centres.

The Jorhat Central Jail, formerly known as Jorhat District Jail, was constructed in its present form in 1909 and was opened in 1911.

