Left Menu

Water baby Hugh Jackman gets a soaking in 'Reminiscence'

Hugh Jackman calls himself a water baby but he has never spent as much time getting wet as in his latest movie "Reminiscence." "I'm Australian born and bred so I love the water.

Reuters | Updated: 19-08-2021 20:30 IST | Created: 19-08-2021 20:30 IST
Water baby Hugh Jackman gets a soaking in 'Reminiscence'

Hugh Jackman calls himself a water baby but he has never spent as much time getting wet as in his latest movie "Reminiscence."

"I'm Australian born and bred so I love the water. I go into the ocean almost every day, if I can," said Jackman. "But I certainly wasn't taking any baths whilst doing this movie. By the end of the day, I was like ... I'm done ... I've been in water all day. And I had never done action sequences in water," he said.

In "Reminiscence," a sci-fi thriller arriving in theaters on Friday, Jackman plays a former soldier who runs a business for people who want to float in sensory deprivation tanks. The film, which also stars Rebecca Ferguson and Thandiwe Newton, is set in a war-torn and flooded Miami of the future. The movie, written and directed by "Westworld" co-creator Lisa Joy, was conceived with Jackman in mind and his participation was key to getting the film made.

"I just knew that between his incredible action skills and his incredible charisma ... he's also this amazing character actor," Joy said. "I didn't have any funding, I didn't have a studio. I was just a first time director with a script and a dream. I don't know why Hugh Jackman decided to support me, but he did.

"There's no way it would have come to pass without his support," she added. Daniel Wu, who plays gangster Saint Joe, said that working with fellow Asian-American Joy was like a breath of fresh air.

"It's rare that you work with a female director but it's also even more rare to work with a female Chinese-American director, and I'm Chinese-American and there's so much unspoken commonalities that we share," Wu said. "She understands the Asian-American diaspora and the plight of representation in the film industry (and) she understands what she needs to do to sort of help change that.”

(Writing by Jill Serjeant; Editing by Stephen Coates)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Magnets could offer better control of prosthetic limbs: Study

Magnets could offer better control of prosthetic limbs: Study

 United States
2
Battlegrounds Mobile India now available on iOS

Battlegrounds Mobile India now available on iOS

 India
3
IIT Jodhpur researchers make blockchain protocol more efficient for IoT applications

IIT Jodhpur researchers make blockchain protocol more efficient for IoT appl...

 India
4
Delta variant unable to evade antibodies elicited by Covid vaccination, study finds

Delta variant unable to evade antibodies elicited by Covid vaccination, stud...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021