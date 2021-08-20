Left Menu

R. Kelly accuser says R&B singer made her dress like a Girl Scout

Reuters | Updated: 20-08-2021 00:05 IST | Created: 20-08-2021 00:05 IST
R. Kelly accuser says R&B singer made her dress like a Girl Scout

A key prosecution witness against R. Kelly at his sex abuse trial resumed her testimony on Thursday, saying the R&B singer videotaped their sexual activity and insisted she dress like a Girl Scout. Jerhonda Pace, 28, is one of six women and girls who prosecutors say Kelly, whose full name is Robert Sylvester Kelly, dominated and demanded absolute commitment from in a two-decade racketeering scheme where he recruited and abused his victims.

Pace, a former Kelly fan who said he abused her when she was 16, told a prosecutor in Brooklyn federal court she was required to abide by what she called "Rob's rules." These included that she get permission to go to the bathroom, acknowledge Kelly when he entered a room, and refer to Kelly as "Daddy."

Pace testified that Kelly sometimes wanted her to put her hair up in pigtails for their encounters and "dress like a Girl Scout." Deveraux Cannick, a lawyer for Kelly, later cross-examined Pace, trying to show that Kelly didn't realize she was underage at the time.

Pace had on Wednesday testified she showed Kelly an ID card that showed her age as 16, but admitted on Thursday to signing a settlement agreement that said she had not. "I didn't see the agreement before I signed it," she said.

Defense lawyers have argued in court papers and at trial that Kelly is being victimized by former fans bent on revenge because their relationships didn't work out as they had planned. Kelly, a three-time Grammy winner whose songs include "I Believe I Can Fly" and "Bump N' Grind," has pleaded not guilty to a nine-count indictment that includes accusations of bribery and extortion.

Prosecutors say Kelly used an entourage of managers, bodyguards and others to recruit victims, and threatened to blackmail them if they fled. The trial is the culmination of years of suspicions and accusations against Kelly, many discussed in the 2019 Lifetime documentary "Surviving R. Kelly," and nearly four years after the start of the #MeToo era.

Other female accusers and at least one male accuser are expected to testify for the government, some using only their first names. Kelly could face decades in prison if convicted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Magnets could offer better control of prosthetic limbs: Study

Magnets could offer better control of prosthetic limbs: Study

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. to require nursing home employees to get COVID-19 shots; Cancer patients' own cells used in 3D printed tumours to test treatments and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. to require nursing home employees to get COVID-19 ...

 Global
3
POCO M2 India units receiving MIUI 12.5 stable update based on Android 11

POCO M2 India units receiving MIUI 12.5 stable update based on Android 11

 India
4
Sports News Roundup: Canoeing-Brazilian indigenous canoers eyeing Olympic glory; Venus Williams receives a wild card to play in U.S. Open and more

Sports News Roundup: Canoeing-Brazilian indigenous canoers eyeing Olympic gl...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021