Water baby Hugh Jackman get soaking in sci-fi thriller 'Reminiscence'

Hugh Jackman calls himself a water baby, but he's never spent as much time getting wet as in his latest movie, "Reminiscence." "I'm Australian born and bred so I love the water. I go into the ocean almost every day, if I can," said Jackman.

The show must go on: Broadway comes back with new investors, bold plans

Broadway may have seen the longest shutdown in its history but it has lined up new investors and made big plans for its grand reopening, determined to prove that there's no business like show business. Optimism is strong for the reopening of musicals and plays starting in September, led by juggernauts "Hamilton," "The Lion King" and "Wicked."

Timeline: A timeline of R. Kelly's life and the sex abuse case against him

R&B singer R. Kelly is on trial in Brooklyn federal court on charges he led a two-decade racketeering scheme in which women and girls were recruited for him to have sex with and subjected to physical abuse and blackmail. Kelly has denied the charges.

'Best Actor': Dutch film awards go gender-neutral

The main movie awards in the Netherlands will from this year only single out the best acting performance in a leading and supporting role, instead of handing out separate prizes to male and female actors. The move is meant to make the Golden Calf awards - named after the small golden statues presented to winners - more inclusive, organisers said on Thursday.

Country Music Awards moves from broadcast TV to streaming on Amazon

Next year's Academy of Country Music Awards will stream live on Amazon.com Inc's Prime Video, the first major awards show to move exclusively online, organizers said on Thursday. The awards, first held in 1966, are the longest-running honors in country music and had been broadcast live in the United States on the CBS broadcast channel. CBS decided to instead air the CMT Music Awards, country music honors voted on by fans, in April 2022.

Dylan Penn takes the lead in family-affair 'Flag Day'

Dylan Penn, daughter of Hollywood heavyweights Sean Penn and Robin Wright, says she initially turned down the chance to star in her father's new film "Flag Day" - her first major movie role - but its lengthy production let her mature into the part.

Based on Jennifer Vogel's memoir "Flim-Flam Man", the film centres around her relationship with her father John, a petty criminal turned counterfeiter.

R. Kelly accuser says R&B singer made her dress like a Girl Scout

A key prosecution witness against R. Kelly at his sex abuse trial testified on Thursday that the R&B singer videotaped their sexual activity when she was 16 and insisted she dress like a Girl Scout. Jerhonda Pace, 28, appeared for her second day on the witness stand, as the first of many prosecution witnesses expected to testify in Brooklyn federal court against the 54-year-old Kelly.

Disney's U.S. parks to offer quicker ride entry for a fee

Tired of long waits for the Haunted Mansion or the Millennium Falcon? Walt Disney Co's U.S. theme parks will offer an option to pay for quicker access to some of the most popular rides, the company said on Wednesday. The feature is part of the rollout this fall of Disney Genie, a digital tool designed to help park visitors maximize their time at Disney's U.S. parks, now operating at limited capacity due to the COVID-19 pandemic and requiring masks while visitors are indoors.

New York to mark coronavirus comeback with free concert

New York marks its emergence from the worst of the coronavirus pandemic with a star-studded free concert in Central Park on Saturday. "We're reopening New York City to the rest of the world and music will be the catalyst," said record producer Clive Davis, who put together the event with promoters Live Nation.

