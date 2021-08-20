Left Menu

Karan Johar commences first shoot schedule of 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani'

Filmmaker-producer Karan Johar has finally returned to the director's chair, as on Friday, he commenced the first shoot schedule of his much-anticipated film 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani', starring actors Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-08-2021 10:45 IST | Created: 20-08-2021 10:45 IST
Karan Johar commences first shoot schedule of 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani'
Poster of the film. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Filmmaker-producer Karan Johar has finally returned to the director's chair, as on Friday, he commenced the first shoot schedule of his much-anticipated film 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani', starring actors Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt. Sharing a clip of behind-the-scenes shots of the movie's first-day shoot, Karan tweeted, "The day is finally here and I have so many feelings going on in my head but what emerges at the top is - gratitude! As we begin our Kahani ka first schedule, seeking all your pyaar and aashirvaad! It's time to roll!"

The short video also unveils Alia and Ranveer's character looks from the movie. Manish Malhotra can also be seen assisting the actors with their costumes. From Alia setting the frame ablaze with her alluring saree looks to Ranveer spreading the magic with his debonair appearance, and to Karan on the director's chair in the short video, it is indeed a sign that viewers are in for a visual treat!

On a related note, legendary actors Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi will also be a part of the upcoming film. The sneak peek video didn't reveal their looks. On Ranveer's birthday, the makers of 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' announced that the actor will play the lead role in the movie alongside Alia, marking their second collaboration after the blockbuster film 'Gully Boy'.

The upcoming Karan Johar directorial written by Ishita Moitra, Shashank Khaitan, and Sumit Roy is scheduled to release in 2022. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Magnets could offer better control of prosthetic limbs: Study

Magnets could offer better control of prosthetic limbs: Study

 United States
2
New study finds plastics are a tad rubbery, paving way for better products

New study finds plastics are a tad rubbery, paving way for better products

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: U.S. to require nursing home employees to get COVID-19 shots; Cancer patients' own cells used in 3D printed tumours to test treatments and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. to require nursing home employees to get COVID-19 ...

 Global
4
OnlyFans to ban content showing 'sexually explicit conduct'

OnlyFans to ban content showing 'sexually explicit conduct'

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021