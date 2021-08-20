Left Menu

'Friends' star Courteney Cox pens birthday wish for Matthew Perry in Monica Geller style

'Friends' alum Matthew Perry received a plethora of birthday wishes as he turned 52 on Thursday. However, it was his co-star Courteney Cox's wish that caught everyone's attention on social media.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 20-08-2021 11:00 IST | Created: 20-08-2021 11:00 IST
'Friends' star Courteney Cox pens birthday wish for Matthew Perry in Monica Geller style
Matthew Perry and Courteney Cox (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

'Friends' alum Matthew Perry received a plethora of birthday wishes as he turned 52 on Thursday. However, it was his co-star Courteney Cox's wish that caught everyone's attention on social media. Courteney, who played Monica Geller, the love interest of Chandler Bing (Matthew) on the much-loved American sitcom 'Friends', shared a priceless picture featuring herself with the birthday boy on her Instagram Story.

Alongside the picture, she wrote, "Happy birthday to one of the funniest people 'I KNOW'," using a red heart emoticon. For the unversed, "I Know" has been Monica's (Courteney) famous catchphrase on the much-loved show.

Speaking about what happened to their characters on the show, the viewers saw the beloved couple, Monica Geller and Chandler Bing, ending up together and adopting a baby girl by the finale episode of the series. 'Friends' originally aired for 10 seasons on NBC from 1994 to 2004. The sitcom followed the story of six friends in their 20s and 30s who live in Manhattan, New York City. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Magnets could offer better control of prosthetic limbs: Study

Magnets could offer better control of prosthetic limbs: Study

 United States
2
New study finds plastics are a tad rubbery, paving way for better products

New study finds plastics are a tad rubbery, paving way for better products

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: U.S. to require nursing home employees to get COVID-19 shots; Cancer patients' own cells used in 3D printed tumours to test treatments and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. to require nursing home employees to get COVID-19 ...

 Global
4
OnlyFans to ban content showing 'sexually explicit conduct'

OnlyFans to ban content showing 'sexually explicit conduct'

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021