Noah Emmerich boards AMC series 'Dark Winds'

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 20-08-2021 11:18 IST | Created: 20-08-2021 11:18 IST

''The Americans'' alum Noah Emmerich has boarded the cast of AMC's series adaptation of ''Dark Winds''.

Based on the Leaphorn & Chee book series by Tony Hillerman, the six-episode show comes from Graham Roland, celebrated author George R.R. Martin and Hollywood veteran Robert Redford.

Emmerich will feature alongside actors Zahn McClarnon and Kiowa Gordon in the Western noir thriller series, reported Deadline.

Created and executive produced by Roland, ''Dark Winds'' follows two Navajo police officers, Leaphorn (McClarnon) and Chee (Gordon), in the 1970s Southwest as their search for clues in a grisly double-murder case forces them to challenge their own spiritual beliefs and come to terms with the trauma of their pasts. Emmerich will essay the role of Whitover, a burned-out FBI agent whose once-promising career is dying on the vine. A brazen robbery puts him back in the big time, but first he must enlist the help of the Navajo Tribal Police led by Lieutenant Joe Leaphorn.

The first season of the show will premiere on AMC+ and AMC+ in 2022.

Vince Calandra will be showrunner and executive producer with Chris Eyre set to direct the pilot episode.

The two will also serve as executive producers alongside Martin, Redford, Tina Elmo and Vince Gerardis. Emmerich, best known for his co-starring role as Stan Beeman on FX’s ''The Americans'', was most recently seen in two limited series, Nat Geo’s ''The Hot Zone'' and Netflix’s ''The Spy''.

The actor also had recurring roles on ''Space Force'' and ''Billions''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

