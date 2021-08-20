Netflix renews Mindy Kaling's 'Never Have I Ever' for season 3

Mindy Kaling's much-loved comedy teen drama has been renewed for a third season on Netflix. As per Variety, co-creators Mindy Kaling and Lang Fisher announced the same in a joint statement that read, "We are so grateful to Netflix and Universal Television for letting us continue to tell this story, and to the fans around the world who clamoured to see more of this badly behaved Indian teenager."

The series revolves around the story of Maitreyi Ramakrishnan as Devi, a first-generation Indian-American teenager who after a traumatic year including grief over losing her father, wants to improve her status at school; but friends, family, and feelings do not make it easy on her. Apart from Ramakrishnan, the cast of the series includes Poorna Jagannathan, Richa Moorjani, Jaren Lewison, Darren Barnet, Lee Rodriguez, and Ramona Young.

Advertisement

'Never Have I Ever' hails from Universal Television. Kaling created the series with Fisher, who is executive producer and showrunner. Kaling also serves as executive producer with 3 Arts Entertainment's Howard Klein and David Miner. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)