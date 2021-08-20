Kareena Kapoor shares a glimpse of her 'nap time' with baby Jeh
Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan has been sharing beautiful pictures from her vacation in the Maldives. And on Friday, she treated her fans by giving a glimpse of her son Jeh from his nap time.
Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan has been sharing beautiful pictures from her vacation in the Maldives. And on Friday, she treated her fans by giving a glimpse of her son Jeh from his nap time. Taking to Instagram Story, Kareena posted a new picture, wherein baby Jeh can be seen clinging on to his mother.
"Lights, camera, naptime," a sticker on the image read. Kareena was dressed in a black outfit and teamed her beach look with a pair of sunglasses.
For the unversed, Kareena along with husband and actor Saif Ali Khan, and kids Taimur and Jeh is currently vacationing in the Maldives, where they celebrated Saif's 51st birthday on Monday. Speaking of Jeh, he is Kareena and Saif's second son. He was born on February 21 earlier this year. (ANI)
