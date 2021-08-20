Production on Swara Bhasker's 'Jahaan Chaar Yaar' resumes

Actors Swara Bhasker, Shikha Talsania, Meher Vij and Pooja Chopra have restarted shooting for their upcoming movie ''Jahaan Chaar Yaar''.

The film had started production in Goa earlier this year but it was halted in the wake of the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

According to the makers, even after the filming was stopped, the four actors were constantly in touch and rehearsed their lines together online. ''They had narrations, discussions and also kept addressing each other with their character names during this period,'' the makers said in a statement.

The team has now resumed filming in Mumbai in adherence with all the COVID-19 shooting guidelines.

''The cast was elated to reunite on sets and had a small celebration on the first day as well. After finishing the current schedule the cast will shoot for a brief schedule in Goa,'' they said.

A Soundrya Productions film, ''Jahaan Chaar Yaar'' is being directed by Kamal Pandey and produced by Vinod Bachchan.

