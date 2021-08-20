Left Menu

Kerala Governor extends Onam greetings

I sincerely wish that the melody, beauty and sparkle of Onam spread across the globe as Keralas unique message of love, equality and harmony, Khan said.Keralites across the world on Saturday will celebrate the Onam, a festival connected with the return of Asura demon King Mahabali, under whose reign everyone lived in happiness and equality.

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 20-08-2021 13:19 IST | Created: 20-08-2021 13:10 IST
Kerala Governor extends Onam greetings
Arif Mohammed Khan Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • India

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on Friday extended his ''heartiest Onam greetings'' to the people of the state and other Keralites all over the world.

''I convey my heartiest Onam greetings to the people of the state and other Keralites all over the world,'' the Governor tweeted. Khan, in a series of tweets, said the celebration of Onam rekindles the splendid legacy of a life of equality, oneness, and prosperity.

''The celebration of Onam rekindles the splendid legacy of a life of equality, oneness, and prosperity, filling minds and homes with the celestial joy of festivity. I sincerely wish that the melody, beauty, and sparkle of Onam spread across the globe as Kerala's unique message of love, equality, and harmony,'' Khan said.

Keralites across the world on Saturday will celebrate the Onam, a festival connected with the return of Asura (demon) King Mahabali, under whose reign everyone lived in happiness and equality. According to folklore, envious of his popularity, the Devas (Gods) sought the help of Lord Vishnu to get him banished into the netherworld but before going down, Mahabali secured a boon from Vishnu to visit his subjects every year on 'Thiruvonam' day, which this year falls on August 21. The demon king's annual visit is celebrated by Keralites, who lay by their front yards with floral carpets, wear new clothes, and prepare a sumptuous feast.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Magnets could offer better control of prosthetic limbs: Study

Magnets could offer better control of prosthetic limbs: Study

 United States
2
New study finds plastics are a tad rubbery, paving way for better products

New study finds plastics are a tad rubbery, paving way for better products

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: U.S. to require nursing home employees to get COVID-19 shots; Cancer patients' own cells used in 3D printed tumours to test treatments and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. to require nursing home employees to get COVID-19 ...

 Global
4
OnlyFans to ban content showing 'sexually explicit conduct'

OnlyFans to ban content showing 'sexually explicit conduct'

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counterinsurgency and statebuilding

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021