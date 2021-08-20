Two new Bengali films released

Three weeks after the West Bengal government allowed cinema halls to open with mandatory covid protocols and 50 per cent occupancy, two big time Bengali films were released.

While director Atanu Ghosh's 'Binisutoy', which had been feted in different film festivals, was released on Friday, young filmmaker Birsa Dasgupta's 'Mukhosh' was released on Thursday, the first two releases in Bengali with fresh content.

Binisutoy, starring Ritwick Chakraborty, Jaya Ahsan, Chandrayee Ghosh, Kaushik Sen among others was being screened for one show at state-run cinema-film complex Nandan from August 20, Ghosh told PTI.

''Binisutoy had been screened in several important film festivals here and abroad. It was one of the best 10 Indian films selected at FIPRESCI in the year 2019 but could not be released in theatres due to the extreme panic, uncertainty in past one and half years when pandemic forced us to almost forget about the joy of watching a film on big screen and settle for laptop, mobile and tv instead,'' the national award winning Mayurakshi maker recalled.

''Yes, there is apprehension about how many people will come all the way to cinema halls in the present situation! But we wanted to give a chance to those who wait for watching films on big screen. I have taken the initiative for the release. If more audiences head to theatre, then more cinema halls will be interested,'' Ghosh, known for his sensitive portrayal of human relations, added.

Director Birsa Dasgupta's 'Mukhosh', starring Anirban Bhattacharya, Chandrayee Ghosh among others was released on August 19 in Nandan, Navina, Ajanta, Menoka among many other single screens across the state and several plex chains including Inox, PVR and Cinepolis.

''We wish the film is seen by audiences on big screen again,'' director Dasgupta said.

