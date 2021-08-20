Left Menu

Neha Dhupia opens up about her experience of dubbing during pregnancy

Actor Neha Dhupia, who is currently expecting her second child with actor Angad Bedi, recently went to a studio to dub for her project, titled 'Sanak'.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 20-08-2021 14:14 IST | Created: 20-08-2021 14:14 IST
Neha Dhupia (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Actor Neha Dhupia, who is currently expecting her second child with actor Angad Bedi, recently went to a studio to dub for her project, titled 'Sanak'. On Friday, she took to Instagram to share her experience of dubbing for the upcoming project during her pregnancy.

"Dubbing for an action film in your third trimester is a different ball game ... of course I had no idea when I was shooting that I would be coming back to dub some bits in this state ... Somewhere between the breathlessness and the backache and the burps the only way out was to sit and get thru as opposed to always standing and recreating the force," Neha wrote. Neha also spoke about why she loves dubbing and how the process of dubbing is different during pregnancy.

"I love dubbing ... it gives you the opportunity to recreate so much in such a controlled environment but when you are this pregnant one just has to do the same things differently. This one is for the cast n crew on #sanak ... thank you for making me a part of this and now can't wait for everyone to watch it," she added. Neha got married to Angad in May 2018 and welcomed their first child Mehr just a few months later. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

