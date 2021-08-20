Content Creator Shaikh Ishaque Mohd Ghouse Debuts in Bollywood with Mimi, Shares Screen with Pankaj Tripathi, Kriti Sanon

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 20: Shaikh Ishaque Mohd Ghouse, a Mumbai-based social media content creator with 7 million followers on multiple social media platforms, marked his acting debut with the recently released film Mimi on Netflix. He is sharing screen space with Pankaj Tripathi and Kriti Sanon in the movie.

It all started when his videos went viral, and Maddock Films contacted him to cast him in their upcoming movie. His unique and comical acting style paved the way for him into the silver screen community.

Shaikh Ishaque Mohd Ghouse, also known by the name SRK, works under a Talent Agency called Creators Nest and gives all credit to them for his success. Speaking about the agency, he lovingly says, ''I have been with Creators Nest from the beginning. I have had a huge transformation in my overall personality, as well as my life. Their team, especially Nikhil Jerath Sir, have helped me develop into a better person and a more successful individual. I can say with all confidence that I wouldn't be where I am today without them.'' On working with Pankaj Tripathi sir, SRK excitedly shares, ''He is my inspiration and to debut with him was a dream come true. I was over the moon as soon as I got to know my first film is with him. I learned a lot about acting by working under the tutelage of such great actors. It was a challenge for me, but the biggest thing I learned from working in the film was patience and focus.'' ''I didn't know who was involved in the film until my audition. I was speechless when I was asked to audition next to Manoj Pahwa Sir. That's when I realized that this movie was a big deal. I was told about the cast after my audition, and I remember being absolutely ecstatic. I manifested that I want to do this movie,'' he adds.

''After signing the contract, I returned home to my family. They were delighted and proud of me. My mother was crying happy tears, and my father was distributing sweets to everyone. It was the highlight of my life. I watched the movie with my entire family, and the feeling was out of this world. My mom is proud of me, and that's all that matters to me,'' he says happily.

What started as a hobby has now led him to an opportunity to turn his passion into his profession. SRK is also a storyteller who creates viral video content. He does this by self-producing and directing all of his own social media videos. His content is funny, relatable, and inspirational. He has been doing multiple influencer marketing campaigns with big e-commerce and FMCG brands. ''Creators Nest's team challenges me to achieve more and pushes me to the limit. They have been a constant support for me in his industry.'' He concludes. * His first full-fledged movie Mimi was a huge success, and his acting in the movie was praised and loved by all audiences. He has many projects lined up for the near future. One can definitely say the young actor has set his foot firmly into Bollywood.

